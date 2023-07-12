My colleagues, Keri Bruce and Nick Swimer, were the scribes in the recently released Association of National Advertisers template for media buying. It represents the culmination of countless hours and unmatched experience in representing brands in media buying contracts for nearly a decade. Without doubt, the billions of dollars spent annually by brands in media is complex. Understanding the way money is made by suppliers and where waste occurs is critical to a brand's management of the relationship with its media buying agency. The ANA template is a roadmap on how to do so.

Although the ANA media agency contract template is based on American law and tailored to the unique commercial nuances of US media agency engagements, the areas and issues it targets are universal to advertisers in all markets and there's value for all marketers to explore. www.firmdecisions.com/...

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.