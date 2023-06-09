I was on WVXU's Cincinnati Edition this week to discuss the implications of the Fox News settlement with Dominion. It was a great discussion thanks to some great questions from the show's host Lucy May. It was also great to be on the show with Trey Grayson, the former Kentucky Secretary of State. He talked about the implications on voter trust and the integrity of our system. The bad news is that the coverage from Fox News and other like-minded outlets has likely had a negative impact on voters' trust in the system. The good news, however, is that the system itself is sound. Here's hoping that a 787.5-million-dollar payout by Fox will have some effect on outlets that insist on spreading lies.

