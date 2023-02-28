Pryor Cashman Partner Amy Stein Simonds, a member of the Media + Entertainment Group, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about a potential May 1, 2023 Hollywood writers' strike and what producers are doing to prepare.

In "Hollywood studios plan for a writers' strike — even before negotiations have started," Amy says that there are already preparations underway at studios and networks: "Producers are bumping up those schedules with the writers, making sure as much is done as possible."

She also notes, "If there is a strike, it could be hugely detrimental. You've got actor schedules that you're relying on, same thing with directors. There's all these things that are worked out months and months in advance. To put a hold on that, everything gets delayed and messed up and you kind of have to start from scratch."

