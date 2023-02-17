Pryor Cashman Partner Kaveri Arora, a member of the firm's Litigation, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Groups, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Partner" series.

In the Q&A, "How I Made Partner: 'First, Take Initiative,' Says Kaveri Arora Of Pryor Cashman," Kaveri discusses what drew her to Pryor Cashman, some of the challenges she's faced during her career, and more. She notes that, in addition to focusing on the importance of doing her best work on the matter in front of her, she thinks about the importance of bringing "positivity and a level head to my litigation teams, which are important traits for anyone who wants attorneys or clients to come back to them for the next case."

Kaveri also talks about the impact that being a mother has had on her career:

As a working mom of two young kids, I have had to learn to juggle being a parent and the demanding job of a litigator. This includes a lot of trial and error, a lot of rushing from one job to the other, and a lot of help from my village. I've become more efficient than I could have ever imagined!

While it's been challenging, several colleagues tell me they also saw a switch when I returned from maternity leave after my first kid—a more confident, take-charge, fierce attorney. Perhaps it was time, but I think becoming a mom played a part in the transformation, as well. I came back with a genuine eagerness to make the most of every day. I also strive each day to be a role model for my two daughters and show them it's possible to be a strong, career-driven woman who loves and values her family unconditionally.

Read the full Q&A using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

