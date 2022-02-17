Just one day after the judge in Sarah's Palin's case against The New York Times announced that no reasonable jury could return a verdict for Ms. Palin based on the evidence presented at trial (you can read our coverage of that unorthodox decision here), the actual jury in the case agreed. In a verdict that was announced earlier today, the jury found that there was insufficient evidence to prove the Times had defamed Ms. Palin. While Judge Rakoff's decision yesterday may have stolen the verdict's thunder, there is much more excitement to come in this one. The case is sure to be appealed, and may serve as the vehicle to test the current Supreme Court's views on New York Times v. Sullivan. Stay tuned.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.