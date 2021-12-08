Partner Brad D. Rose is listed on The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 New York Power Lawyers List. A member of Pryor Cashman's Executive Committee and chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Group, Brad is a prominent and widely known litigator and transactional attorney in Entertainment and Intellectual Property Law.

New York Power Lawyers are considered the most influential attorneys in the entertainment industry based on the East Coast. This year's list focused attorneys positioned to "negotiate and help clients navigate the new normal" as individuals and companies across the entertainment industry look to pivot to a post-pandemic shift.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Rose reps top entertainers like Jay-Z, Kanye West and Bruno Mars on trademark, copyright and right of publicity matters. As someone who "protects, exploits and procures IP rights anywhere on the planet," his practice is split between litigation and transactional work, which he says rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with "re-energized interest in creating credible celebrity brands and endorsers."

