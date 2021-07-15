When the pandemic hit last year and turned the world upside down, I found myself searching for solace and a much-needed laugh in the form of my favorite show of all time, The Office. Apparently, I'm not alone. According to Nielsen, Americans streamed over 57 billion minutes of The Office on Netflix in 2020, far more than any other show in the past year!

Was I surprised to learn that The Office absolutely dominated the streaming game 8 years after ending its run? Absolutely not. Based on the beloved British mockumentary sitcom by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the American version of The Office still has it all—an incredible cast, fantastic writing, and some of the craziest workplace stunts I've seen on the small screen or in my practice.

Between Michael hitting Meredith with his car and forcing his subordinates to walk through a smoldering fire pit, the show provided infinite food for thought to this employment lawyer. Indeed, my colleagues and I spent years dissecting the litigation value of the characters' bad behavior in each new episode in our That's What She Said (TWSS) blog, named in honor of Michael's favorite punchline. The show gave us the opportunity to discuss everything from love contracts to diversity training initiatives.

While I did not start the TWSS blog (shout-out to the creative and talented Julie Elgar), I had the honor of writing the final installment, available here. I recall how bummed I was to be saying goodbye (at least for a bit) to the show in 2013, while also looking forward to our then brand-new blog, EntertainHR. With so many shows gaining new life years after the fact (e.g., Will & Grace, The X-Files, Saved by the Bell, The Hills, Gilmore Girls, and even Jersey Shore, to name just a few), I can't help but hope that we'll one day get to spend some more time with our friends at Dunder Mifflin.

Until then, you'll need to go to NBC's streaming service, Peacock, to get your Office streaming fix. I also recommend the Office Ladies podcast in which Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) break down each episode of The Office with behind-the-scenes details and special guests from the show. You can also listen to Brian Baumgartner's (Kevin) podcast, The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner, for additional insider scoops, with intro music by the one and only Creed Bratton (Creed).

