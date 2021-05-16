Partner James Sammataro, a co-chair of the firm's Media + Entertainment Group, discussed the return of concerts and other stage shows and all related considerations. According to Casino.org:

"Entertainers are itchy to return. Sitting on the sidelines has been financially and creatively crippling," Sammataro adds.

Still, the actual timing of when high-profile shows will return to Las Vegas is relatively hard to predict, given the nature of the pandemic, Sammataro said. "Barring some unforeseen setback, mid-summer seems realistic" as the kickoff date, Sammataro adds.

"There has been little linear progression with COVID cases. There have been too many instances of one step forward, two steps back," Sammataro said, adding that now "there is cautious optimism."

Sammataro further notes that Las Vegas venues are dependent on out-of-state audiences. That makes the in-state infection rate "somewhat meaningless," he adds.

When it comes to ticket prices, they will be partially dependent on permitted capacity. "A show at 70 percent capacity will inevitably be priced differently than a performance capped at 50 percent," Sammataro said.