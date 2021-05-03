United States:
TMT Time: Why Are Trade Secrets Important? (Podcast)
03 May 2021
Arnold & Porter
TMT Time is a podcast that looks at the pressing and often
unique issues facing the Technology, Media & Telecommunications
Industry.
In this episode, Evan Rothstein and Dina Hayes discuss the
trend of big verdicts in trade secret cases.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
