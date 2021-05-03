ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

TMT Time is a podcast that looks at the pressing and often unique issues facing the Technology, Media & Telecommunications Industry.

In this episode, Evan Rothstein and Dina Hayes discuss the trend of big verdicts in trade secret cases.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.