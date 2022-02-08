ARTICLE

Cisco recently announced a 10% increase in its global list pricing. While the price increase is an average increase across Cisco's product portfolio, it still stings, and will affect almost every enterprise that runs a network or has networking needs.

In this 9-minute podcast, Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and David Lee, TC2's Technology Director, talk with Joe Schmidt about why Cisco is increasing its pricing and provide some tips for helping companies keep their networking equipment costs in check.

