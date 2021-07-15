ARTICLE

As we enter the third quarter of 2021, we're taking a look at anticipated legislative activities including President Biden's infrastructure bill, the U.S-China trade war, and Big Tech antitrust issues. We're joined by U.S. government experts and lobbyists Elizabeth Frazee and Chani Wiggins to discuss some of the Federal, legislative, and judicial issues on the agenda.

Elizabeth Frazee is the Co-Founder and CEO of Twin Logic Strategies, a boutique government relations firm. Elizabeth was named a "Top Lobbyist" by The Hill newspaper and has a 30-year career in Washington that encompasses over a decade working in high-level jobs on Capitol Hill, executive experience at leading tech and entertainment companies and years of successful representation of companies, trade associations and non-profits as a policy advocate and political strategist.

Chani Wiggins has leveraged 16 years of federal government experience to assist clients with various policy interests in Congress and within the Administration. Since September 2010, Chani has represented clients with priorities in national security, telecommunications and technology, and energy policies. She also serves as a strategic advisor for the Government & Technology Services Coalition (GTSC), an organization of small and mid-sized company executives that develop and implement solutions for the federal homeland and national security sector.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What's the latest with the Biden infrastructure bill?

How long will it take to pass budget reconciliation legislation?

What does the Schumer-backed Endless Frontiers Act provide and how does it take aim at China?

Will there be greater emphasis on education and training in the high-tech industry going forward?

How is Congress approaching Big Tech antitrust issues?

What is Congress's real reason behind wanting to break up Big Tech? Is it about content moderation or something else?

Contact Information:

TwinLogic Strategies website - https://twinlogicstrategies.com/

