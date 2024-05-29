ARTICLE
29 May 2024

Port Of Baltimore Update

United States Transport
The Port of Baltimore is set to resume most operations next week after a planned, controlled demolition this weekend to free the Dali containership from the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Demolition crews will use explosives to remove a section of the steel truss that has been blocking the ship since it collided with a support pillar on March 26. Once freed, the Dali will be moved to a nearby berth for debris removal, allowing the shipping channel to reopen to most vessel traffic by Monday. Despite the disaster, the port anticipates a busy week ahead with about 20 vessels expected to call, although federal investigators are looking into the incident to determine responsibility. Meanwhile, dredging contractors stand ready to clear mud and debris from the channel to restore normal operations. Source: Wall Street Journal

