Memphis logistics companies are working to reroute cargo and ensure minimal delays after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed Tuesday morning.

Nearly 1,000 miles away from Memphis, the Port of Baltimore suspended all ship traffic until further notice after a cargo ship struck the Key Bridge, leading the bridge to break into multiple pieces and collapse.

Memphis-based logistics and drayage companies IMC and Dunavant Logistics, which have terminals in Baltimore, are having to recalibrate after the blockage of this major port. About one million tons of cargo move through the Port of Baltimore every month.

"We are currently working with customers to reroute ocean freight previously headed into Baltimore, as well as freight headed there for export," Dunavant president Kelly Lomax said.

Lomax said the suspension of the port will negatively impact Dunavant's drayage operation, but it is "well positioned," with five other terminals along the East Coast to pick up the slack.

IMC CEO Joel Henry, who oversees one of the largest marine drayage provider in the U.S., said IMC is creating emergency plans to have increased truck availability at multiple other ports along the East Coast.

IMC is actively seeking alternative routes for the cargo stopped in Baltimore, including to its terminals in New Jersey and Norfolk, Virginia.

"We have terminals already in place at each of these locations and are committed to supporting the rerouting of cargo for customers and the affected community," Henry said.

In addition to also looking at alternative routes, Dunavant is examining different modes of transportation to maintain normal operations.

Lomax said Dunavant is keeping in touch with its customers to ensure they are up to date on changes or delays.

"Our dedicated team is committed to ensuring minimal disruption and delivering solutions during this challenging time," Lomax said.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.