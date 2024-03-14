United States:
When It Comes To Pilot Errors: State Statutes Preempt General Maritime Law
14 March 2024
Liskow & Lewis
On December 4, 2023, in Marquette Transportation Co.
Gulf-Inland, LLC v. Navigation Maritime Bulgare JSC, et al.,
the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that state
law—and specifically in this case, Louisiana
law—governs the applicable negligence standard and burden of
proof for a pilot's error. The Court's decision is based
upon the exception carved by Congress in 46 U.S.C. §
8501(a).
