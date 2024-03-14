On December 29, 2023, the USCG issued Maritime Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) 13-2023, Change 1, an updated version of MSIB 13-23, that now includes a Frequently Asked Questions section addressing compliance with the Safer Seas Act that was passed in December of 2022. The answers the USCG provides in the updated MSIB are the most recent in a string of guidance issued at the end of 2023 which aims to remove confusion surrounding the Safer Seas Act and clearly shows that the USCG is taking compliance and enforcement seriously, favoring strict interpretation of the statues.

Read the full post by attorneys Kindall James and Jessie Shifalo on Liskow's The Energy Law Blog here.

