For decades, led by our colleague Michael Cavanaugh, Holland & Knight has provided industry-leading advocacy at the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), in-depth analysis in client alerts, skilled regulatory counseling and engagement, and experienced representation in the litigation of disputes. The Commission Blog takes Holland & Knight's analysis one step further by creating a strong and stable beachhead for breaking news and information concerning the FMC's activities.

Commissioners – along with the FMC's expanded Bureau of Enforcement, Investigations and Compliance (BEIC), the Bureau of Trade Analysis (BTA), the Office of Consumer Affairs and Dispute Resolution Services (CADRS) and the expanded Office of Administrative Law Judges (ALJ) – are busier than ever. The shipping and transportation industry has a voracious appetite for understanding the actions taken by the FMC and the rights and obligations of diverse shipping industry stakeholders. Our new blog will meet that demand.

We have been preparing our launch of The Commission Blog for some time, readying it to "go live" once the FMC issued its highly anticipated Final Rule on demurrage and detention billing requirements. On Feb. 23, 2024, the FMC released the text of the Final Rule, which was formally published in the Federal Register on Feb. 26. One of The Commission Blog's first posts addresses the Demurrage and Detention Final Rule, including particulars on how charges can be billed, who can be charged and when, and how shippers, cargo consignees and others can dispute the charges with ocean carriers and maritime terminal operators.

