United States:
CLM Features Lickhalter On Illinois Ruling In CLM National: November 2023
30 November 2023
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
In its "CLM National" for November 2023, CLM
Magazine chose a report by Lara Lickhalter (Partner-Chicago,
IL) among news and verdicts from across the country that affect
readers. In "No Agency Relationship Between Shipper Broker and
Carrier," Lara discusses the Illinois First District Appellate
Court's ruling in Cornejo v. Dakota Lines, Inc., in
which the court declined to find an agency relationship where a
shipping broker hired a motor carrier but did not control the motor
carrier's operations, and reversed the verdict.
