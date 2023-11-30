In its "CLM National" for November 2023, CLM Magazine chose a report by Lara Lickhalter (Partner-Chicago, IL) among news and verdicts from across the country that affect readers. In "No Agency Relationship Between Shipper Broker and Carrier," Lara discusses the Illinois First District Appellate Court's ruling in Cornejo v. Dakota Lines, Inc., in which the court declined to find an agency relationship where a shipping broker hired a motor carrier but did not control the motor carrier's operations, and reversed the verdict.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.