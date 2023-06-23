The Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) and the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), on behalf of the Ocean Policy Committee (OPC), recently announced that the Biden Administration is developing an "Ocean Justice Strategy."

This announcement comes on the heels of an April 21, 2023 Executive Order entitled "Revitalizing Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All"2 and the release, on May 22, 2023, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries' "National Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy.3" The proposed Ocean Justice Strategy is also part of the Biden Administration's overall climate policy.

