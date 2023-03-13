The Safer Seas Act was passed and enacted into law in December 2022 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Act includes many changes for the maritime industry, specifically for owners and operators of vessels. The below checklist, current as of March 3, 2023, summarizes the required operational and onboard changes. It is meant to serve as a guide for compliance with the new law but not as a substitution for conferring with an attorney to confirm you are in fact in compliance with the law.

Click here to access our checklist. We hope it helps make your job easier.

