United States:
Operational Compliance With The New Safer Seas Act
13 March 2023
Liskow & Lewis
The Safer Seas Act was passed and enacted into law in December
2022 as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Act
includes many changes for the maritime industry, specifically for
owners and operators of vessels. The below checklist, current as of
March 3, 2023, summarizes the required operational and onboard
changes. It is meant to serve as a guide for compliance with the
new law but not as a substitution for conferring with an attorney
to confirm you are in fact in compliance with the law.
Click here to access our checklist. We hope it helps
make your job easier.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
