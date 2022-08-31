Seth Blackledge (Associate-New Orleans, LA) authored "Knock-for-knock provisions and maritime law," which appeared on August 23, 2022, in the Shipping & Transport Newsletter. Seth points out that "The knock-for-knock provisions are typically intended to apply regardless of fault. However, federal courts applying general maritime law feel that it is against public policy to be indemnified for gross negligence or willful misconduct." In the article, Seth assesses various rulings and opinions regarding these agreements between parties to a contract to hold each other harmless against claims and other liabilities.

Originally published in ILO, Shipping & Transport Newsletter, August 29, 2022

