Charlie Papavizas, chair of Winston & Strawn's Maritime Practice, published an article titled "Jones Act Moon Shot" for Offshore Engineer Magazine.

The article provides a brief history of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, also known as the "Jones Act," and discusses NASA's Orion in the context of the law. Is Orion—which is set to take off from Florida, orbit the moon, and land in the Pacific Ocean upon its return—considered Jones Act-covered transportation?

