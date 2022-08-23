ARTICLE

Seth Blackledge (Associate-New Orleans) authored "Legal Regimes Covering Maritime Employee Status," which appeared in the August 17, 2022, edition of International Law Office. Seth examines statutes and common laws that cover various maritime and non-maritime employees. The article provides an overview of existing laws and addresses which laws govern maritime employee status for seaman, longshoreman and off-shore laborers working on oil rigs and wind farms.

International Law Office

