On this episode, attorney Paul Durham speaks with Jen Kennedy, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation. Paul and Jen discuss the Society's conservation efforts in the Gulf of Maine, the importance of maintaining clean beaches and healthy habitats, and the amazing marine wildlife found right off New Hampshire's coast.

