ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Generative AI's Role In Private Equity

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore
Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Performance Improvement (PEPI) group and Microsoft hosted a 30 minute live webcast.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Anil Kumar
Photo of David McGraw
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Performance Improvement (PEPI) group and Microsoft hosted a 30 minute live webcast.

Key Takeaways

  • Private Equity Value Creation with Generative AI
  • The Co-Pilot Model for Private Equity with Generative AI
  • Adoption Drivers and Change Management

A&M Managing Director, Anil Kumar, and Senior Director, David McGraw, hosted "Generative AI's Role in Private Equity" with Microsoft General Manager, Matt Fish. Watch the webcast to explore the transformative impact of Generative AI on the private equity landscape.

WATCH THE WEBCAST HERE

Originally published by 27 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anil Kumar
Anil Kumar
Photo of David McGraw
David McGraw
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More