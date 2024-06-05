Growth Areas In Private Equity Are Opportunistic (Video)

Growth areas in private equity are opportunistic

There's a lot of cash ready to deploy but private equity buyers need sellers who have realistic value expectations, says Aytan Dahukey, partner and leader of Sheppard Mullin's private equity team.

Originally published in HIMSS TV

