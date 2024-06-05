ARTICLE
5 June 2024

Growth Areas In Private Equity Are Opportunistic (Video)

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

There's a lot of cash ready to deploy but private equity buyers need sellers who have realistic value expectations, says Aytan Dahukey, partner and leader of Sheppard Mullin's private equity team.
Growth areas in private equity are opportunistic

Originally published in HIMSS TV

Aytan Dahukey
