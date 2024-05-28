Uniting Sales And Marketing: The Key To Unlocking Scalable Growth

One of the most overlooked opportunities during times of organizational transformation or integration of new acquisitions is treating and analyzing the sales and marketing functions as individual units.

While each has a separate and distinct role to play within the company, they also share key goals — primarily being to generate more revenue. Understanding the key bridges between the two functions is critical for growth and adding value to the organization.

For most private equity (PE) firms, the current economic environment makes this an even more important strategy for growth at a time when deal making is not as easy due to market uncertainty, high multiples and increasing interest rates. In this environment, unlocking more value with the portfolio companies they already own is ever more crucial.

Reassessing sales and marketing in a more holistic way, even integrating them more tightly, can produce the added value of sustainable growth.

Through years of experience working in the PE arena, A&M has established five major areas where sales and marketing functions can be enhanced and integrated to drive long-term revenue growth.

How Are Sales and Marketing Different?

Yes, sales and marketing have shared goals — to attract more customers and to retain and develop existing customers. However, they are very different entities with distinct roles. Marketing and sales can look different from company to company, with business-to-business organizations tending to lean more on sales while business-to-customer companies tending toward broader brand building.1

At its core, the sales function is focused on three primary tasks: asking potential customers need-defining questions, overcoming customer objections and providing demonstrations or follow-up meetings to close the sale. Marketing's task, meanwhile, is to understand the market audience, overcome the general pain points of that audience, generate leads for sales and build the brand over the long haul.

Boiled down to their essential characteristics, marketing sets the strategy while sales implements the strategy.2

Each also differs in an economic and cultural sense. As the marketing function expands and becomes more sophisticated in a company, the fight over budget allocation between sales and marketing can heat up. Culturally, one function naturally gravitates toward data and market segmentation while the other feels most at home closing sales and understanding their individual customers' needs.3

For these two reasons and more, each seeks to make up for what they perceive the other group is failing to do, which can lead to sales focusing on generating leads, which is marketing's role, or marketing teams trying to make the sale themselves. The end result can be resentment, a lack of communication and poor overall performance in hitting the company's strategic revenue goals.

When properly understood, the roles of the two groups can actually be synergistic. Marketing's role is naturally broader, concerned with determining the right products, promotions and price points that will satisfy the larger target market while sales should be focused on the individual customer to get the sale, cross selling the company's other products or upselling existing customers.

Actions to Evaluate and Integrate Sales and Marketing More Effectively

During the integration of an acquisition, PE firms must accumulate value more quickly, which means growing revenue. Combining sales and marketing rather than improving them separately increases the return on investment on the cost of sales and marketing.4

"There is no question that, when Sales and Marketing work well together, companies see substantial improvement on important performance metrics: Sales cycles are shorter, market-entry costs go down, and the cost of sales is lower." — Ending the War Between Sales and Marketing, Havard Business Review

Here are five key actions to help organizational leaders more effectively evaluate and improve sales, marketing and customer success holistically:

Take an integrated approach — Sales and marketing functions must work towards the same end goal — driving revenue growth. Align sales and marketing teams around common goals and key performance indicators (KPIs). By aligning these functions, companies can develop a cohesive strategy that promotes consistent messaging, improved customer experience and streamlined processes, ensuring both teams are working towards the same objectives and are accountable for driving revenue growth.

As companies define shared goals and objectives, it's critical to align on incentives, such as deciding which products to focus on selling and promoting in the market.

Another way to enhance integration is to develop a service level agreement (SLA) between the sales and marketing teams that outlines the responsibilities of each function and defines the process for handing off generated leads and performance metrics. This helps establish accountability and ensures seamless collaboration between the two functions.

Improve communication — By bringing sales and marketing teams together, companies can facilitate better communication and collaboration between the two functions. This ensures that sales teams are equipped with the right tools, content and messaging to effectively engage with leads and customers.

Companies should establish clear communication channels. This allows for open communication between the sales and marketing teams to share insights, updates and feedback regularly. This can be achieved through consistent meetings, shared metrics and collaborative projects.

Conduct regular cross-functional training to provide opportunities for sales and marketing teams to learn about each other's roles, challenges and best practices, which fosters collaboration and understanding between the two functions.

Enhance lead generation — Marketing activities help generate leads for the sales team to follow up on. By aligning sales and marketing efforts, companies can confirm that marketing campaigns are targeted towards the right audience, leading to a higher quality of leads and better conversion rates.

PE firms and their portfolio companies can take the following steps to improve lead generation:

Define an ideal customer profile: Collaborate with both sales and marketing teams to clearly define the characteristics of your ideal customer, using demographic information, buying behavior, pain points and preferred communication channels. Based on common characteristics of your target audience, develop detailed buyer personas to help sales and marketing understand the needs and challenges of potential leads.

Collaborate with both sales and marketing teams to clearly define the characteristics of your ideal customer, using demographic information, buying behavior, pain points and preferred communication channels. Based on common characteristics of your target audience, develop detailed buyer personas to help sales and marketing understand the needs and challenges of potential leads. Improve lead development: Establish clear criteria for qualifying leads, such as budget size, purchasing authority and buying timeline. Agree on a lead scoring system that assigns values to leads based on their readiness to purchase and track metrics to identify areas for improvement and optimize lead generation efforts. Then develop the criteria for communications that are necessary for seamlessly and effectively passing leads between teams.

Establish clear criteria for qualifying leads, such as budget size, purchasing authority and buying timeline. Agree on a lead scoring system that assigns values to leads based on their readiness to purchase and track metrics to identify areas for improvement and optimize lead generation efforts. Then develop the criteria for communications that are necessary for seamlessly and effectively passing leads between teams. Implement automation tools enhance sales collateral: Use marketing automation tools to streamline lead generation, nurturing and tracking processes, making it easier to pass qualified leads to the sales team. Simultaneously, develop sales enablement resources that align with marketing campaign messaging, such as in sales collateral, case studies and competitive intelligence, to support the sales team in converting leads into customers.

Increase customer retention — Marketing functions play a crucial role in nurturing customer relationships through activities such as email marketing, content creation and social media engagement. By aligning sales and marketing efforts, companies can create personalized customer journeys that improve customer retention and loyalty.

Footnotes

Originally published by 23 May, 2024

