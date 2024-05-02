self

Introducing the first 'Conversations with Anthony Caporrino', Managing Director and U.S. Practice Leader for the Global Transaction Advisory Group, where we highlight how our industry has evolved and explore ways to proactively prepare for what lies ahead.

These discussions will cover an array of subjects—from how to cultivate and manage organizational culture to delving into AI and identifying emerging trends in Private Equity.

In this first episode, Anthony is joined by Neel Bhandari, CEO of Echios, a world-leading training organization that specializes in providing coaching and development programs to a wide range of business executives, corporations, universities, and individuals.

Tune in to listen to Anthony and Neel discuss everything from critical factors that are often overlooked in the due diligence practice to trends we are observing in the M&A landscape. It's a must listen!

Originally Published 25 April 2024

