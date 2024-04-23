ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

New York Law Journal

In an article for the New York Law Journal titled, "Novolex Holdings: A Rare Look at an RWI Claim Dispute," Schulte Roth & Zabel of counsel Howard B. Epstein, partner Theodore A. Keyes and associate Julia R. Cummings discuss representation and warranties insurance (RWI) in the context ofNovolex Holdings v. Illinois Union Insurance,which provides important lessons for insurers and M&A practitioners.

Over the past decade, RWI has emerged as a critical tool to mitigate risk in M&A transactions. In fact, while RWI may initially have been seen as a novelty, it is now viewed as a relatively standard requirement in M&A transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.