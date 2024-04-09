Watch the conversation between Ankura Healthcare Real Estate experts Mark Furgeson, Robert Mundy, and Erin Nelson as they discuss techniques that health systems can learn from private equity firms to reduce their operating expenses, compensate physicians, enhance technology, and transition to value-based care. This conversation follows our recently published Four Lessons for Health Systems From the Private Equity Playbook article.

See key topics we discussed:

Where private equity firms are creating value through consolidation and creating economies of scale.

How private equity firms create vertical integration and how health systems can mimic that.

How private equity firms can offer physician practices attractive buyouts and equity models, and how health systems can compete with those financial incentives.

How private equity firms are gaining first-mover advantages in value-based care.

