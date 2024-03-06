To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Learn about the value potential for investors in Southeast
Asia's dynamic manufacturing sector from Kaushik Sriram,
Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Australia. Hear insights on
value creation opportunities for manufacturers (corporate and
PE-owned) across OpEx, Cash, and Capex levers, based on extensive
recent work undertaken by Alvarez & Marsal in the region.
