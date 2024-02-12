In an article for The Journal of Federal Agency Action titled, "Walking the Walk: Federal Trade Commission Lawsuit Targets Private Equity Roll-Up Strategy," Schule Roth & Zabel partner Peter Jonathan Halasz and special counsel Ngoc Pham Hulbig discuss the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC)lawsuit against US Anesthesia Partners (USAP) and its private equity backer.

The FTC has sued USAP and its private equity backer, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe LP (Welsh Carson), alleging that USAP and Welsh Carson violated antitrust law through a three-pronged scheme to monopolize the anesthesiology market in Texas to drive up prices and increase profits.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.