We had a great time at the ABA Business Law Section M&A Committee Meeting in beautiful Laguna Beach. It was a nice way to wrap up January with some warm weather and interesting discussions on new developments and predictions for 2024 in the M&A space.

In addition to a cutting edge session on AI in the legal field from the Technology in M&A Subcommittee and Daniel Rosenberg, I was honored to join a stellar group of colleagues, including Jessica Pearlman, Tatjana Paterno, Ashley Hess, Thaddeus Chase, Ed Deibert, Lisa Hedrick and Kyle Kyte, presenting the latest trends shown in the recently published 2023 Private Target Deal Points Study. The Study reflects market trends from the past several years – stay tuned for a more in-depth discussion of this year's results in an upcoming ABA webinar and a series of short, focused articles from Goulston & Storrs and Bloomberg Law.

To top it off, law students Nada Abousena and Grace Baer from my alma mater, American University Washington College of Law, reigned supreme in the mock negotiation competition, winning the coveted championship belt!

A huge thank you to the organizers of the conference, with a special thanks to Michael O'Bryan, for another entertaining, thought-provoking and well planned event, with no shortage of educational information and networking opportunities

