United States:
Album 7, Track 8 – More Rapidly Changing Healthcare Environment (Podcast)
08 February 2024
Polsinelli LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Bobby Guy, a business attorney in the firm's Nashville
office, interviews Ben Ross of Seven Hills
Capital about one private equity firm's different approach
to healthcare investing.
Resources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
2024 SEC And Corporate Governance Update
Kutak Rock LLP
A number of significant Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rulemakings and other events took place in 2023 that will impact the 2024 reporting cycle.