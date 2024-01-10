Sellers are often so eager to close the transaction, they overlook several crucial factors in any M&A process. We detail several of these important factors in our article recently published by The Business Journals.

Based on our experience, these are areas we think sellers should keep an eye on to ensure a smooth transaction and a rewarding post-closing relationship with buyers.

When engaging in discussions over any merger or acquisition transaction, the parties will plan out and schedule most of the process around the anticipated timetables for due diligence. All too often, parties are exclusively planning out the due diligence of the target company. Obviously, the target company is the only entity changing hands, so its risk profile is paramount to the transaction. However, in today's market, sellers have an increased interest in performing their own due diligence on the buyer.

