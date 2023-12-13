ARTICLE

Reorg recently discussed the impact of higher interest rates on the deal making environment and market sentiment for the upcoming year with Private Equity Co-chair Matthew T. Simpson.

Matt commented, "one trend we continue to see is...businesses double down on core assets and cleave off noncore appendices, selling them for cash to pay down existing debt." Simpson added that "the types of deals in the pipeline will involve 'good businesses with bad balance sheets' [and] industries plagued with succession issues, namely healthcare practices."

SOURCE

Reorg

