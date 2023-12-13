United States:
Market Participants Expect Pickup In High-Yield Issuance In 2024; 2023 Volumes Up 50% On 2022
Reorg recently discussed the impact of higher interest
rates on the deal making environment and market sentiment for the
upcoming year with Private Equity Co-chair Matthew T. Simpson.
Matt commented, "one trend we continue to see
is...businesses double down on core assets and cleave off noncore
appendices, selling them for cash to pay down existing debt."
Simpson added that "the types of deals in the pipeline will
involve 'good businesses with bad balance sheets' [and]
industries plagued with succession issues, namely healthcare
practices."
