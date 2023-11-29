Welcome to PE Speaks, our latest video series from Akin's private equity group. This series will dive deep into the many different issues private equity funds need to be aware of – from executive compensation to reps and warranties, to what's hot in preferred equity, we cover it all.

Akin partners Stephen Brown and Wells Miller discuss "underwater" management equity, a critical driver for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies.

