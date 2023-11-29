ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to PE Speaks, our latest video series from Akin's global private equity team. We'll cover a range of topics impacting PE funds and transactions today.

In this video, private equity partner Sergio Urias covers rep & warranty insurance, and its hidden benefits from the market slow down.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.