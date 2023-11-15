self

We are pleased to introduce the latest episode of "Navigating Mortgage M&A," a collaborative effort between Mayer Brown and Mortgage Advisory Partners. In this episode, "Term Sheet Negotiations," hosts Lauren Pryor and Brian Hale are joined by Jay Magee, a managing director with Investment Banking's Financial Institutions Group at BTIG. He has advised clients on more than 150 public and private financings and mergers and acquisitions, representing over $25 billion in transaction value.

In this episode, Lauren, Brian and Jay will discuss the key deal points that should be addressed during the LOI stage and in the term sheet. They emphasize the importance of framing key economic issues and retention arrangements early in the negotiations. Additionally, the hosts will touch on the differences between sell-side and buy-side investment banking engagements, as well as those between a strategic buyer and a financial sponsor in these negotiations.

To listen to past episodes in our Navigating Mortgage M&A series, please click here.

