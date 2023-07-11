Pryor Cashman advised GiGstreem, a leading provider of high-quality residential and commercial broadband networks nationwide, in its acquisition of Warp2Biz, a Southern California-based internet service provider.

In a statement from GiGstreem about the deal, CEO Andrew Kusminsky said, "We have a tremendous amount of growth and opportunity in Southern California, and now the Warp2biz network will enable us to serve our customers with our own network, which will produce an even better customer experience," adding, "This network strengthens our ability to directly control the quality of service to our customers and deepens our footprint in another major metropolitan area where we are growing."

GiGstreem was advised by Associates Eric Wisotsky and Bianka Valbrun, with assistance from Partners Shane Stroud and Jeff Johnson and Counsel Taylor Weinstein.

