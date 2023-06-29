We'd like to thank our speakers and panelists for sharing their deep insights:

  • Ted Bililies, PhD, Partner & Managing Director, AlixPartners
  • Danie Levy, Principal, Talent & Organization Performance, The Carlyle Group
  • Lane McDonald, Managing Director, Strategy & Operations, OMERS
  • Joanne Taylor, Partner & Managing Director, AlixPartners

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.