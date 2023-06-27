United States:
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Acquisition Of Spyre Therapeutics And Concurrent PIPE Investment
New York – June 23, 2023 – Cooley
advised Aeglea BioTherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology
company, on its acquisition of Spyre
Therapeutics and concurrent private investment. Lawyers Bill
Sorabella, Matthew Silverman, Maya Rahwanji, Courtney Tygesson and
Richard Segal led the Cooley team advising Aeglea.
The acquisition of Spyre had an implied value of approximately
$110 million, payable in shares of Aeglea, excluding the additional
proceeds from the concurrent oversubscribed $210 million private
investment in public equity (PIPE).
