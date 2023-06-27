New York – June 23, 2023 – Cooley advised Aeglea BioTherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on its acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics and concurrent private investment. Lawyers Bill Sorabella, Matthew Silverman, Maya Rahwanji, Courtney Tygesson and Richard Segal led the Cooley team advising Aeglea.

The acquisition of Spyre had an implied value of approximately $110 million, payable in shares of Aeglea, excluding the additional proceeds from the concurrent oversubscribed $210 million private investment in public equity (PIPE).

