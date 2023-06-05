ARTICLE

Whether you are expanding your business portfolio through M&A or making a strategic exit, one thing is certain: it is important to understand the details of your deal. In this podcast, Berenzweig Leonard LLP Managing Partner Declan Leonard is joined by Associate Attorney Joseph Tulloch as they explore their list of the top five considerations every buyer and seller should pay special attention to as they navigate the M&A process.

