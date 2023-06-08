M&A and corporate lending markets faced an interesting year in 2022, with the first half of the year continuing where 2021 left off and the second half retreating to lower levels of dealmaking due to rising inflation and interest rates, geopolitical tumult, an aggressive regulatory environment, and a difficult capital markets setting.

In their chapter for International Comparative Legal Guide's latest publication, Lending & Secured Finance 2023, Geoff Peck and Jeff Xu explore some of the commonly attributed causes for the slowdown in the latter half of 2022, other trends seen in the market for acquisition finance, and provide an overview of fundamental concepts in commitment letters and acquisition finance.

The chapter is free to access on ICLG's site.

