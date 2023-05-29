In this article in Pratt's Journal of Bankruptcy Law, Brooke Ringel and Wendy Clarke examine often overlooked, but powerful, international trade tools for private equity firms and investment banks that can uniquely contribute to a value-creation strategy for manufacturing, but only if they steer clear of the often overlooked hazards. The authors discuss some ways to capture opportunities, avoid pitfalls and set portfolios apart on the likely rocky road ahead.

