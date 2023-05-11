self

It is more important than ever for private equity firms to be proactive with efforts to mitigate emerging False Claims Act (FCA) and antitrust risks. As the government tries to protect the Medicare trust fund from insolvency, and whistleblowers seek financial windfalls from investors with "deeper pockets," private equity firms need new strategies to protect their capital as they face increased exposure to potentially catastrophic FCA and antitrust liability through targeted investigations and lawsuits. Please join us as we discuss recent enforcement trends and how best to manage this new level of risk.