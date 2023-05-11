United States:
Beware: Private Equity Firms Facing Heightened False Claims Act And Antitrust Risks (Video)
11 May 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
It is more important than ever for private equity firms to be
proactive with efforts to mitigate emerging False Claims Act (FCA)
and antitrust risks. As the government tries to protect the
Medicare trust fund from insolvency, and whistleblowers seek
financial windfalls from investors with "deeper pockets,"
private equity firms need new strategies to protect their capital
as they face increased exposure to potentially catastrophic FCA and
antitrust liability through targeted investigations and lawsuits.
Please join us as we discuss recent enforcement trends and how best
to manage this new level of risk.
