Seyfarth Into the Breach · 16: O Canada! Using RWI in Canadian Cross-Border Transactions

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Continuing our trend of how RWI can be successfully utilized in cross-border transactions, to kick-off 2022, Bryan and Gena are joined by John Antonecchia and Sean Flinn of BFL Canada's M&A and Risk Management Practice, to discuss the current state of RWI in our neighbor to the north. Topics discussed included:

The development of the M&A practice at BFL Canada.





Latest update on premiums for Canadian policies.





Key similarities and differences between RWI policies in Canada and the United States.





The types of transactions that most frequently utilize RWI in Canada.





The number of insurance carriers currently offering RWI in Canada.





Why more US insurance markets should consider expanding into Canada.

