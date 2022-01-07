self

Most of our predictions for the global PE market last year came true, and the momentum is expected to continue through 2022. In this annual report, MoFo partners from around the globe review the key PE trends from 2021 and make predictions on what's in store in 2022 from both global and regional perspectives, covering key jurisdictions including the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the U.K., China, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. We will also discuss the hottest themes in the PE industry - SPACs and ESG in more detail.

Here is a snapshot of our global PE predictions for 2022:

Uptick in TMT Investments;

Increasing Regulatory Challenges;

Continued SPAC Wave;

Increased Focus and Scrutiny on ESG;

Tax Law Uncertainty; and

Debt Available Everywhere.

