Contractual Fraud: ‘Too Much Dynamite' Can Blow Enforceability
29 September 2021
Shearman & Sterling LLP
On August 12, 2021, Vice Chancellor Slights of the Delaware
Court of Chancery, in Online HealthNow, Inc. and
Bertelsmann, Inc. v. CIP OCL Investments, LLC, et
al (Del. Ch. August 12, 2021), denied defendants'
(seller's) motion to dismiss a buyer's post-closing fraud
claims arising from representations and warranties in a purchase
agreement that allegedly were known to be false when made, noting
that a seller may not use a limitation of liability clause in a
contract obtained by fraudulent inducement to bar a buyer's
fraudulent contract claim.
