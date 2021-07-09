ARTICLE

United States: An M&A Talent Bubble Is Forming. What Happens When It Pops?

"The sustained surge of M&A activity, SPACs, de-SPACing and IPOs has major dealmakers scrambling to find enough associates to staff their deals, risking burnout for the associates they do have on staff."

Originally published 28 June 2021.

