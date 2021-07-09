ARTICLE

United States: Into The Breach Podcast - Episode 12: DUAL Transaction Solutions - The Intersection Of RWI And Excess D&O Coverage

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, each week the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Follow us on:



As corporate buyers turn to RWI as a deal solution, and insurance markets try to find creative ways to expand business in an increasingly competitive space, DUAL Transactional Risk has re-branded itself as DUAL Transaction Solutions and will begin offering excess D&O capacity in addition to its core RWI product. On this episode of the podcast, Bryan and Gena are joined by Dennis Kearns, President DUAL Transaction Solutions, to discuss the new D&O offering and DUAL's re-branding effort. Specific topics include:

Background on DUAL and the genesis of the new combined offering





The state of the current D&O market and the opportunity that DUAL sees





Synergies between the RWI product and D&O excess coverage, especially for corporate buyers of both products and the financial services marketplace





How DUAL has built the excess D&O capacity with experienced D&O leaders





The new structure of the DUAL Transaction Solutions team

To access other Into the Breach episodes, click here.

Originally published 28 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.